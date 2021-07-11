HSBC Begins Coverage on Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NTCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.38. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,430 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth $26,356,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 763.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,559 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth $4,791,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

