HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 465 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 414.10 ($5.41) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 437.88.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

