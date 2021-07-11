Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HGEN opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

