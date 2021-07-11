Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $206.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.45.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

