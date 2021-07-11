Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,104 shares during the quarter. Huntsman makes up 2.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $27.01. 2,929,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

