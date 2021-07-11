Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $34,385.37 or 1.00385879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $6.16 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00160759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,269.03 or 1.00046222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00951521 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.