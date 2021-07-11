HyperExchange (HX) Market Cap Tops $356,266.15

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $356,266.15 and $4,198.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00119454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,971.06 or 1.00119373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.53 or 0.00971189 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

