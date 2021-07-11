I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $560.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00379451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003157 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.05 or 0.01757247 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,978,843 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

