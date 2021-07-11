ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Holdings Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.13, for a total transaction of $968,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,535,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,403. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $207.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

