Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IDEA stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £686.28 million and a PE ratio of 1,360.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

