IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of IMAX worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.