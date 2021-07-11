Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

