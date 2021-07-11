Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

