Innova (INN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $236,259.02

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $236,259.02 and $7.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.