Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $14.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 2,345,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,511. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

