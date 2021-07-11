Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 71.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Inseego were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.48 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $976.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

