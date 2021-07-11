Insider Buying: Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Purchases £272.61 in Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider James Nelson bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £272.61 ($356.17).

ARR opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.94 million and a PE ratio of -75.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.43. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.79 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251 ($3.28).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Aurora Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1.50%.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

