Insider Buying: Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Insider Acquires £27,875 in Stock

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) insider Merise Wheatley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.57) per share, with a total value of £27,875 ($36,418.87).

Shares of Princess Private Equity stock opened at GBX 12.90 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 million and a PE ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of €0.34 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

