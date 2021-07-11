Insider Buying: Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Buys $24,840.00 in Stock

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Deborah A. Peacock bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $24,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WWR stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
