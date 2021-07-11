Insider Buying: Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Buys $24,840.00 in Stock

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Deborah A. Peacock bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $24,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WWR stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 72.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westwater Resources by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westwater Resources by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,320 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

