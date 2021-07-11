Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP Sells 551 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Hague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $145.49 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $93.55 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,307,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

