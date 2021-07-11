Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Director Sells 2,614 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BEAM opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.13. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 56,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

