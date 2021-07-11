Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells $8,727,189.81 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.