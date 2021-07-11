Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $514,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NWPX stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

