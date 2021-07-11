Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $514,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NWPX stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.
Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.