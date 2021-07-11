Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $19,835,200.00 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $251.84 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after buying an additional 103,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

