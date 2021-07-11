Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Anna Griffin sold 1,600 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

