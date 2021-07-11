Insider Selling: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) Senior Officer Sells 3,646 Shares of Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) Senior Officer Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.88, for a total value of C$43,314.48.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.28, for a total value of C$44,758.30.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of C$28.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.08.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

