Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,820 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises makes up 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,907,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $99.31 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.