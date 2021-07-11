Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.09.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $185.73 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $85.03 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

