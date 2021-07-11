Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.09.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $185.73 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $85.03 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.