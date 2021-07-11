Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $467,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $7,210,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $312,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. 2,073,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,024. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

