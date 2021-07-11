Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $134.90. 5,762,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.