Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.55. 28,860,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,609,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

