Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,262 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FIL Ltd increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,569,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 18,023,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,980,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

