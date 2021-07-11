Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th.
Inventiva stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.06.
Inventiva Company Profile
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
