Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PTH opened at $168.20 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $113.96 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.