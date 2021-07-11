Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

IHIT stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

