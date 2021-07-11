Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
IHIT stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.85.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
