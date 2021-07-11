Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.4% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,184,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,711,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $362.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.