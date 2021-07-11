Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

IQI stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

