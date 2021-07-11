Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
IQI stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $13.79.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
