InvestDigital Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $303,828.88 and $9,580.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.51 or 0.00898067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005431 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,623,895 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.