iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF opened at $67.76 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.