iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 646,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.