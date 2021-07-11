iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of iStar worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in iStar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iStar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iStar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of iStar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.