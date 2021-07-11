J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in J. Alexander’s were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JAX opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

