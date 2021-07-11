J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

