Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.500 EPS.

JBL stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,061,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

