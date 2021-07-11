James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $33.13

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.13, but opened at $34.88. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on JHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

