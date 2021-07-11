Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $45.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of JAMF opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -221.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92. Jamf has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $81.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

