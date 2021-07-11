Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 533,710 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,037,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

NYSE UPS opened at $213.92 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.