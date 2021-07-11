Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.55% of Booking worth $1,483,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $559,045,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Booking by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,194.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,277.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

