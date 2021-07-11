Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $771.73 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,661,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,112 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.77% of Atlassian worth $771,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,391,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $268.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54, a PEG ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $273.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

