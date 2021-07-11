Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $928.91 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $928,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $295.38 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

